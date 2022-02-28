The Kwara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has lost its spokesperson, Tunde Ashaolu to the cold hands of death

Ashaolu died in the evening on Sunday, February 27, in Abuja, 24 hours after celebrating his 50th birthday

The ruling All Progressives Congress in a statement issued by its spokesman commiserated with the opposition party

Tunde Ashaolu, the publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kwara state has died, The Nation reports.

He passed away on Sunday evening, February 27, 24 hours after celebrating his 50th birthday. The late politician was said to have died of heart seizure in Abuja.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki hosted the spokesperson of the Kwara state PDP Tunde Ashaolu before his death. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that Ashaolu and the chairman of Ekiti local government area of the state were hosted by former Senate President Bukola Saraki to a get-together for their birthdays in Abuja.

His death was confirmed in a post on Facebook by Bayo Adeoshun, a fried and colleague of the deceased.

In another report by Nigerian Tribune, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has commiserated with the opposition and members of the deceased family.

Tajudeen Folaranmi, APC’s spokesperson in a statement acknowledged that the deceased gave himself to the patriotic task of deepening the political conversation in the state.

He prayed for the family and the oppodition party to have the fortitude to bear the monumental loss in this tragic moment.

Popular former PDP chairman dies at 54

Legit.ng previously reported that the former chairman of the PDP in Taraba state, Abdulmumuni Vaki, has died.

Vaki died at the age of 54 at the Federal Medical Center Jalingo, on Wednesday, January 12, after a protracted illness.

The deceased was a three-time state chairman of the PDP in the state. He was also a member of many federal and Taraba State boards and parastatals.

Former PDP chairman in Oyo state Hafeez Tijani Adiaro is dead

In a related development, a former chairman of the PDP in Oyo state, Hafeez Tijani Adiaro, is dead.

The PDP chieftain was said to have died on Monday evening, January 10. The cause of Adiaro's death was yet to be ascertained.

The deceased was said to have pulled his weight in politics during the administration of former Oyo governor, Rasheed Ladoja. Adiaro was also a three-time chairman of Irepo local government area of Oyo state. His town, Kishi, is the headquarters of Irepo local government area.

Source: Legit.ng