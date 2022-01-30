Prominent southwest group, Agenifere says it will support the emergence of an Igbo president in 2023

The group's leader and elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo says it is only fair that power should move to the southeast in 2023

According to Pa Adebanjo, the major ethnic groups in the country have had their turn and it should be the turn of the Igbos

Lagos - The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Saturday, January 29, said any attempt to deny the southeast the presidency in 2023 is a gang-up against the region dominated by Igbo.

Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said those opposed to Igbo president are discriminatory against the southeast region.

Afenifere has canvassed for an Igbo president to replace Buhari in the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Pa Adebanjo told Vanguard newspaper:

“If there is anything like power shift in Nigeria, it should go to the southeast. There is doubt about that, any other thing is just gang-up.

“There should not be any argument about that because the southwest has gotten it, the north has gotten, south-south has gotten it. You want the Igbo to remain in Nigeria but you want to discriminate against them.

“There should be no argument about where power should shift to, it should go to the southeast.”

