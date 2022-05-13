The recent directive by President Muhammadu Buhari directing ministers in his cabinet to resign their position has been met with a litany of resignation.

President Buhari had on Wednesday, May 11, directed all members of his cabinet who are nursing any form of political ambition to resign their position.

Following the president's directive, the minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba was the first minister to tender his resignation.

Nwajiuba's resignation was succeeded by a litany of others from different ministries across the country.

Minister Amaechi has resigned his position to focus on his 2023 presidential ambition. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

The ministers who have so far resigned their position to concentrate on their political ambition, consultations and campaigns include:

1. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba

Nwajiuba who served as the minister of state for education from 2015 to 2022 resigned on Wednesday, May 11, to focus on the contest for the 2023 presidential election.

2. Uche Ogar

Ogar a former minister of mines and steel under President Buhari's administration has shown interest in contesting for the governorship position in Abia state in 2023. He has since purchased his governorship forms on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

3. Timipre Sylva

The minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva served as a junior minister to the ministry of petroleum resources under the supervision of the president as the main minister. He has declared his ambition to contest for president in 2023.

4. Chris Ngige

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige has also resigned from his position to contest for the presidency in 2023.

Ngige had earlier stated that he was expecting the president to explain to him the details of his directive and resignation ultimatum by May 16 before tendering his letter.

5. Rotimi Amaechi

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had picked the N100 million APC presidential forms. He has also retired to stay focused on his political career.

6. Pauline Tallen

The minister of women affairs and social development, Pauline Tallen has purchased forms to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau state.

7. Godswill Akpabio

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio has indicated his interest to run for presidency in 2023.

8. Abubakar Malami

The minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami has indicated interest to contest for the position of Kebbi state governorship seat on the platform of the APC.

9. Ogbonnaya Onu

Onu, the minister of science, technology and innovation has already purchased his forms to contest the presidential seat.

10. Tayo Alasoadura

The minister of state for Niger Delta Affairs, has also picked up relevant forms to contest for the Ondo Central Senatorial seat on the platform of APC.

