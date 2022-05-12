A Nigerian man has called out Adamu Garba who pulled out from running as President under the platform of the All Progressive Congress

According to him, as a show of support to Garba, he donated N20 to help in the purchase of APC's N100 million form

Garba on Monday withdrew from the party’s presidential primary after raising N80 million from social media

Akanni Opeyemi Toyyib, a Twitter user, has asked Adamu Garba, a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to refund his N20 donation for the purchase of an All Progressive Congress form.

Garba announced his withdrawal from the APC presidential ticket on Monday, May 9th, after earning N82 million from friends and social media.

Toyyib, one of the donors, demanded that Garba return his money or face legal action while releasing his transaction receipt.

Adamu Garba Credit: @adamu.garbaii

Source: UGC

His tweet reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"My refund now, before my legal team take action"

When confronted by other users for asking a refund for N20 he replied:

Do you know what I went through before saving up to get that?

Why Garba announced withdrawal

Despite announcing he raised N82 million, Garba said he withdrew from the race due to the high cost of obtaining APC expression of interest and nomination forms.

His words:

"The cost of the form, we believe this action is capable of over financialising our political space, institutionalizing vote-buying, encouraging corruption, and complete obliteration the youth and the poor from participation.

“When we raised this concern on several media fora, the party, however, believed the high cost of form will separate the serious contenders from unserious ones.

“This goes contrary to our belief that you can only separate serious contenders from unserious ones by the competency, capacity, credibility, strength of the programme, workable solutions, and sellable candidate to Nigeria through rapid intraparty debates and other high-level criteria reviews that can ensure we present a better leader for future for Nigeria.

Jonathan has dumped PDP for APC, says President Buhari's aide

President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, said Jonathan had dumped the opposition PDP for the ruling APC.

Ahmad said this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday night, May 9.

He wrote:

"So Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and now member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

Source: Legit.ng