Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has canvassed for special prayer sessions in Nigeria for God to deliver the nation

The Delta governor said Nigeria needs prayers for God to positively turn things around for the overall good and development of the country

Governor Okowa made the comment while receiving a delegation from the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has called on religious leaders in different denominations in the country to organise special prayer sessions for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation.

Governor Okowa made the call on Tuesday, February 15 while playing host to the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke at Government House, Asaba.

Governor Okowa has urged religious leaders to pray ceaselessly for Nigeria. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He noted that Nigeria as a nation needs prayers for God to positively turn things around for the overall good and development of the country, emphasising that the myriads of problems confronting the nation require prayers for them to be surmounted.

His words:

“First, we must thank God for today. I want to thank people like you who had spent time praying for the country.

“I want to urge religious leaders in the country to continuously pray for the nation for God to positively turn things around for the country.”

While expressing hope that God will, through the intercession of religious leaders, grant the nation much-needed peace and unity, the governor applauded the church of Christ for praying for the success of his administration in the state.

Okowa who acknowledged the prayerful role PFN played in his re-election as governor of the state, thanked them for truly being very supportive to his return to office for a second term.

He pointed out that his administration struggled to meet up with the challenges of governance in its first two years in office as there was no money at that time, adding that he was quite grateful to God for providing resources after the initial challenges.

He said:

“We were struggling to meet up with the challenges of governance in our first two years in office as there was no money at that time but we thank God for the resources that he had been providing for us since then.”

Earlier, President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke who was in the state for episcopal mission, lauded Governor Okowa for being a true Christian in politics.

Bishop Oke said he was tremendously impressed with the great accomplishments of the governor in all sectors of the state economy, pointing out that his visit to the state had afforded him a unique opportunity to confirm what he had heard and seen on television about Okowa legacies.

