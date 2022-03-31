Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is happy that the church in Nigeria is taking politics seriously ahead of the 2023 general elections

Okowa says it is the right way to go so that the church can produce leaders with integrity in Nigeria

Governor Okowa has always been an advocate for Christians in politics, noting that a politician nominated by the church will likely perform in office

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has commended church leaders for awakening the interest of Christians to participate actively in politics and governance in Nigeria.

Okowa made the comment on Wednesday, March 30 at the First Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)'s Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG) Regional Conference at PFN's Alpha and Omega City, Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Okowa exchanging pleasantries with Pastor Femi Emmanuel at the event.

Source: Facebook

The Conference with "Project Nigeria: The Church, A Panacea For The Right Leadership" as the theme had in attendance delegates from Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Edo, Delta as well as Yobe, Adamawa, and Zamfara states.

Okowa said that the church must first realise that it had a huge advantage if it remained united in its quest to ensure that the right leaders were voted into office.

He called on church leaders to be united in prayers, trusting God to show the broad path to the success of the nation.

The governor urged Christians to seek the face of God continually, noting that when the spirit of God leads there will be no failures.

His words:

“I want to thank the Church for beginning to think in this direction. It must be of note that the church is not trying to divide the nation but to unite us with the right communication on our participation in politics and governance.

“For us to awaken the giant in us, we must, first of all, realise that we are a giant.

“The Church of Christ in itself is a giant and it is possible for us to do a lot of things through prayers and actions because faith without works is dead.”

He cautioned that for Christians to succeed in politics, they must put the nation first and not personal interests.

His words:

“If the church is genuinely involved in the political process and governance, it is possible for them to make some recommendations on good governance.

“If somebody is truly nominated into a position by the church, there are lots of ways the church can play an active role to ensure accountability in governance.

“We are just starting but in the near future, we may be able to dictate the face of politics in the country.”

He also admonished Christians contesting elections to conduct themselves in the fear of the Lord.

2023: Participate in politics, advocate good governance, Okowa charges Nigerians

Recall that Governor Okowa on Tuesday, February 22 called on Nigerians, particularly Christians, to participate actively in the political process through voting at elections and in advocacy for good governance and credible leadership.

The governor made the call in a keynote address entitled "The Christian and Responsibility" which he delivered at the Standing Committee Meeting of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at All Saints Cathedral, Rumuokwurusi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

He said that Christians must exercise their right to vote and elect leaders that would govern them, adding that it was doubtful if 50 per cent of eligible voters among Christians voted at elections.

Pray for God’s intervention in Nigeria, Gov Okowa urges religious leaders

Similarly, Governor Okowa recently called on religious leaders in different denominations in the country to organise special prayer sessions for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation.

He made the call on Tuesday, February 15 while playing host to the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke at Government House, Asaba.

The Delta state chief executive noted that Nigeria as a nation needs prayers for God to positively turn things around for the overall good and development of the country, emphasising that the myriads of problems confronting the nation require prayers for them to be surmounted.

