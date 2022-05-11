Ahead of the political primaries exercise in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission revealed it would suspend the online voter pre-registration exercise

The nation's electoral body stated that the move is necessary for the commission to room for all online registrants to check for appropriateness and further complete their registration before June 30

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, noted that this exercise would enable the electoral body to clean up the registration data ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would suspend the online voter pre-registration exercise on Monday, May 30.

INEC had said the online pre-registration and physical registration will subsist simultaneously until the CVR exercise is suspended on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Reason for the suspension

But speaking on Wednesday, May 11, at the second quarterly meeting with civil society organisations for 2022, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, said the online pre-registration will end in May, The Cable reports.

He said this would give time to those who registered online to complete their registration physically and would enable the commission to clean up the registration data.

He said:

“As you are aware, the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ends next month i.e. 30th June 2022. Both the online pre-registration as well as the physical registration at designated centres are taking place simultaneously.

“However, online pre-registrants would require time to schedule appointments to complete their registration physically at designated centers. For this reason, the commission has decided to suspend the online registration in the next three weeks, that is, May 30, 2022.

“This will enable the online registrants to complete their registration physically at the designated centres before the exercise is suspended on June 30, 2022. This will enable the commission to clean up the registration data, print the permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) and compile the register ahead of the 2023 general election.”

