Abeokuta, Ogun - Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary scheduled to take place between Monday, May 30 and Wednesday, June 1, Rotimi Amaechi has taken his consultation to Ogun.

Speaking with Governor Dapo Abiodun and APC delegates in the state on Monday, April 25, the minister of transportation noted that he has the experience to lead Nigeria in 2023, Daily Trust reports.

Amaechi said his experience matters a lot (Photo: @ChibuikeAmaechi)

Amaechi who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling party added that he deserves the support of the delegate by virtue of being their friend, The Punch added.

Osinbajo is a man of honour but consider my experience

Speaking further, the former Rivers governor mentioned that although Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a son of Ogun and known as a man of honour, his (Amaechi's) experience matter.

According to him:

“I know that there is a candidate from this state, our Vice President, a man of honour, he is a good candidate, but I think that if you look well, my experience matters.

“He, the Vice President, had said that I’m a forthright man and if you approach me, you will know that I’m forthright.”

Even more, the minister said he is a detribalised Nigerian candidate, a quality he believes stands him out among other aspirants.

Moreover, Amaechi vowed that just like he did while in office as governor, he will decisively address insecurity across the country.

2023: What I’ll do if elected president, Rotimi Amaechi reveals

Earlier, Amaechi formally declared his intention to contest for president on Saturday, April 9, even as he promised to tackle insecurity and hunger in Nigeria.

Amaechi made the declaration during a special thanksgiving organised by the APC at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Igwurita, Ikwerre local government area, a facility he built while he was the governor of Rivers.

The minister who in his speech noted that his aspiration was not about fulfilling any personal ambition, said he considered it a moral duty to give what he could in the service of the country.

