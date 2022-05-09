Rotimi Amaechi has warned APC delegates to be wary of unqualified aspirants ahead of the party's presidential primaries

The minister of transportation said the credibility of the party's elected candidate will play pivotal part in ensuring APC retains power

He however aimed a dig at the opposition party, PDP stating that they lacked good presidential candidates

Edo, Benin - A presidential hopeful under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi, has hinted that the chances of the party winning at the 2023 polls will be based on the credibility of the candidate.

The minister of transport and former governor of Rivers state made this known in Benin the Edo state capital during a consultative visit to party delegates, the Nation reported.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi (Middle) pictured with his APC presidential nomination forms. Photo Credit: (Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi)

Source: Facebook

Ameachi while speaking with delegates stated that he has the capacity and experience to serve as he made reference to his time as the sitting governor of Rivers state.

He said:

“Be asking the many presidential aspirants critical questions. If you ask the right questions, most of the presidential aspirants will not indicate interest to vie. I have come with experience to serve. I found a solution to the insecurity in Rivers State.”

2023: Vote for your conscience - Ameachi tell delegates

He however urged delegates to vote for their conscience regardless of whether they are being paid by politicians to buy their votes.

He said:

“If the presidential aspirants give you money, collect it, but vote your conscience, in order to move Nigeria forward. How much did they have before? Where did they get the money they are now spending? I can account for my period in office. Vote according to the capacity of the presidential aspirants. I am assuring you that if you vote for me, you will not regret it.

While speaking on the need for a credible candidate, Amaechi revealed that the credibility of the flag bearer will prove vital to the chances of the APC winning the presidential polls.

He went further to aim a dig at the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Partry (PDP) stating that they lack credible presidential aspirants.

He said:

“Credibility of the eventual presidential candidate of APC for the 2023 race is very essential, if not, the governing party will lose the election. PDP does not have good presidential aspirants.”

Amaechi while reeling out his achievements said during his time as governor of Rivers state as he was able to support human capital development, and infrastructure, a feat he claimed to have replicated at the federal level.

2023: What I will do if I don't get APC ticket - Amaechi reveals

In another development, the former governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that if President Muhammadu Buhari does not favour him, he will still remain loyal to the APC.

Amaechi said he is a loyal person to the core and is ready to support whoever the president chooses.

The presidential aspirant said this while speaking with APC delegates in Rivers on Friday, April 29.

2023: Amaechi meets Ogun APC delegates speaks on Osinbajo's ambition

Meanwhile, during his meeting with Ogun state delegates, Amaechi urged APC delegates in Ogun state to vote for him even if VP Yemi Osinbajo is one of their own.

The minister of transportation stated that he has the needed experience as a minister and a former governor.

Amaechi added that he will deal with the issue of insecurity in Nigeria just like he did while a governor in Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng