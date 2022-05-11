Earlier, a prominent businessman and presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba renounced his membership in the ruling APC and withdrew from the 2023 race

The presidential aspirant disclosed that he withdrew from the race due to the high cost of obtaining APC forms for the presidency and the cost of running for political office

Meanwhile, Garba earlier received donations of N83 million to purchase the APC presidential nomination forms

On Tuesday, May 10, businessman and 2023 presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, citing the N100 million cost of the party’s presidential forms as the main reason.

Garba who said he will now seek to actualise his presidential ambition on another platform revealed that he is abandoning APC despite receiving over N83 million in donations to buy the party presidential forms.

PM News reports that he made this disclosure at a news conference in Abuja.

Garba, a former presidential candidate, made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Tuesday. Photo credit: Adamu Garba II

Why he defected

The presidential aspirant also alleged that the chairman of APC Senator Abdullahi Adamu and members of his National Working Committee (NWC) had jeopardised the process of choosing a credible candidate for the party in the 2023 presidential election with its commercialisation.

He also picked holes in the the inclusion of the voluntary withdrawal form in the nomination and expression of interest forms.

More revelation by Garba

He also express fear that the NWC might adopt consensus to pick an anointed candidate and ask other aspirants, who had obtained forms with N100 million, to seek a refund.

According to him, the directive by the NWC that 10 statutory delegates must sign the forms of the aspirants had automatically made the party’s ticket accessible only to the highest bidder.

“Information at our disposal has it that some aspirants are paying as much as N50, 000 to each statutory delegate to get their forms signed.

“After high-level deliberation with our internal campaign team, we have concluded that we will not be obtaining the expression of interest and nomination form for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the APC.”

His new party

However, Garba who said he would disclose his new party within the next few days advised those who had contributed money to his campaign to seek a refund immediately.

But he added that the donations are done for his pursuit of the presidency in the 2023 election, the battle is not over yet.

Garba affirmed:

“We have recorded the sum of N81, 750,000.00 in private donations and N1, 457, 794.70 in online donations, totaling N83, 207,794.70.

“I deeply, immensely appreciate my supporters, friends, well-wishers, and the well-meaning Nigerian youth who contributed unceasingly to this journey.”

