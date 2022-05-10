There are indications that the purchased nomination and expression of interest forms in the name of former president Goodluck Jonathan was done by a governor

Recall that a group called Nomadic Pastoralists and the Almajiri Communities has initially said they bought the form

According to sources, about two governors want the former president to join the APC presidential race

The nomination and expression of interest forms purchased in the name of former president Goodluck Jonathan was reportedly done by a governor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that a serving northern governor credited the APC Collection Account domiciled with Heritage Bank, with N100m.

The bank had also in a letter dated May 9, 2022 told the APC that it received the amount.

The letter was titled, ‘Notification of credit into account: All Progressives Congress (APC) Collections Account: 5600007616’.

Going further, the newspaper reports that two influential governors from the northern part of the country are plotting the return bid of Jonathan.

It added that the two governors are closed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In fact, they have reportedly secured the buy-in of a section of the presidency to actualise their agenda of drafting the former president into the presidential race.

While one of the governors is from the northwest, the other is from the northeast geopolitical zone. The two governors have been playing key roles in the affairs of the APC in the last few years.

Some people are using them: Miyetti didn’t buy N40m form for a Fulani Atiku, Shehu Sani declares

Meanwhile, former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the controversies surrounding the nomination and expression of interest forms purchased in the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Sani who is also a governorship aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the so-called Fulani pastoralists who obtained the form did it to cover for somebody.

He argued that the pastoralists did not obtain the form for Atiku who is from their side but went ahead to buy it for Jonathan.

