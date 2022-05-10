The leadership of Miyetti Allah has distanced itself from rumored reports linking the association with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

According to the group, they have far bigger problems to solve with money than purchasing a presidential form worth N100million

MACBAN also stressed the need to rescue some of its members suffering from the incessant cases of banditry attacks

FCT, Abuja - The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has distanced itself from reports claiming that it purchased the N100million APC nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

This was made known in a statement issued by the national secretary of MACBAN, Baba Othman Ngelzarma.

Miyetti Allah says they have nothing to do with political matters. Photo Credit: (PM News)

Source: Twitter

According to the Nation newspaper, the association said they remain neutral and will not purchase any form for any presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 polls.

Ngelzarma says top of its priority does not include its involvement in political issues, rather the association needs funding to assist its members facing persecution in the southeastern part of the country.

We have no business with politics - Miyetti Allah

He however stated that the association will only root for a candidate that is willing to put an end to the persecution it members.

He said:

“The attention of MACBAN has been drawn to a trending story in which we are being quoted as having bought a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 elections.

“We wish to make it clear that MACBAN did not and will not buy any form for any Candidate contesting elections.”

The association also urged the media to disregard any form reports linking the association to any political activities.

Ngelzarma said:

“We believe politics should be left to politicians, we see no mileage in supporting any politician when we are overwhelmed by the crisis being faced by our members Nationwide.

“We call on the media to take their time to understand the difference between the various fulbe organisations and avoid dragging us into political mud”.

2023: Miyetti Allah dumps Atiku, endorses Tinubu’s presidential bid

Contrastingly, MACBAN had earlier in January stated that it will be supporting the presidential bid of APC stalwart, Bola Tinubu.

According to the association, Tinubu has been there for them in difficult times and if elected, he will do more.

MACBAN made this disclosure during a meeting held at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute, Abuja, on Sunday, January 23.

2023: Jonathan meets Adamu amid presidential bid

Meanwhilr, former president Goodluck Jonathan has met with the All Progressives Congress national chairman.

Jonathan met Senator Abdullahi Adamu after some Fulani group purchased the APC's nomination forms form him.

According to report, Jonathan met the APC chairman to clarify some grey areas regarding his candidacy.

Source: Legit.ng