The interest shown by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to contest for 2023 presidency has been condemned by various organisations

The civil society organisation have warned that leaving sensitive election materials in the custody of someone contesting an election is dangerous

In addition, the Nigerian Bar Association said the decision of the court in which the matter is already before it will determine the way forward for Emefiele

Civil society organisations are other key political groups have reacted to the recent expose that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has purchased the N100 All Progressives Congress forms, indicating interest to contest for presidency in 2023.

The organisations said Godwin Emefiele's involvement in politics is a threat to the credibility of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

CSOs organisations have warned that sensitive election materials are kept in the custody of the CBN led by Godwin Emefiele. Photo: INEC, Godwin Emefiele

The Punch reports that the organisations warned that Emefiele's membership with the APC has eroded all the credibility of the apex bank - where sensitive materials are kept during elections - ever had.

Speaking on the issue, a human rights lawyer, Ebun-Oluwa Adegboruwa, condemned Emefiele's f failure to resign his position as the governor of CBN.

Adegboruwa raised an alarm over the safety of all the election materials in the custody of the apex bank.

He said that by his status, Emefiele is an employee of the CBN and any case to determine his status or eligibility should be filed at the National Industrial Court.

His words:

"So long as Emefiele earns a salary as a CBN employee, he should not dream of contesting the election while still holding on to his office. It is an insult to our collective psyche as a people.

“Sensitive election materials are always kept in CBN offices nationwide by INEC, unknown to Nigerians that Emefiele as Governor of CBN had been a politician all his life."

“The political party that owns the presidential ticket that Emefiele wants to grab is not a party in his court case, contrary to extant laws and practice.”

Nigerian Bar Association reacts

In its reaction to the incident, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said Emefiele's participation in politics paints a tainted picture of the Nigerian election.

The spokesperson for the NBA, Rapulu Nduka, while he would not like to speak on a matter which is already in court, common sense indicates that a sensitive document or election material in the custody of someone contesting an election speaks volumes.

His words:

"Even if the person is righteous, has integrity, and is strict when it comes to keeping the materials, it still paints the picture that the process is tainted.

"On the issue of whether Emefiele should contest or not, the NBA Spokesperson said, “I’ll leave it to the court to decide since a suit has been filed already.”

Godwin Emefiele loses as court refuses his request to restrain INEC from disqualifying him

A Federal High Court had refused Godwin Emefiele’s request to restrain INEC and Abubakar Malami preventing him from his Presidential ambition.

Emefiele said that he can run for the post of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without vacating his position as the CBN governor.

He insisted that Section 84 ((12) of the Electoral Act as amended, 2022 does not affect him, being a public servant and not a political appointee.

2023: I am a public servant, not a political appointee, Emefiele tells court

Godwin Emefiele had earlier declared that he is a public servant and not a political appointee as widely claimed in the public.

Emefiele made this known in court documents submitted at the FCT High Court as he seeks to remain in office while contesting as president.

Some groups in support of the apex bank chief recently bought APC presidential nomination form for Emefiele.

