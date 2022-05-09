Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele, the CBN governor, has declared that he is a public servant and not a political appointee

Emefiele made this known in court documents submitted at the FCT High Court as he seeks to remain in office while contesting as president

Some groups in support of the apex bank chief recently bought APC presidential nomination form for Emefiele

FCT, Abuja - The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has told Justice Abdul Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja, that he is a public servant and not a political appointee.

He, therefore, prayed the court to halt his removal from office, on account of his presidential ambition.

Emefiele had through his counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, applied for an order of status quo ante bellum to be made against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), so that he would not be made to resign from office until 30 days to the general election.

In an ex-parte application argued in court, Emefiele denied being a political appointee but a public servant not caught by section 84 (12) of the new Electoral Act 2022.

The CBN governor asked the court to invoke section 318 of the 1999 Constitution to bar the defendants from asking him to vacate office until 30 days before the February 2023 presidential election.

Emefiele expressed apprehension that the sale and submission of the presidential nomination form would expire on Wednesday, May 11 and that unless the INEC and AGF are ordered to maintain status ante bellum as of Thursday, May 5 when he filed the suit, he would be made to vacate office before his form would be accepted by the appropriate authority.

But the court turned down a request for a restraining order by the CBN governor.

However, in a brief ruling, Justice Mohammed turned down the request for the order but instead, ordered him to put the defendants on notice and also serve court processes on the defendants.

Justice Mohammed ordered the defendants to appear before him on Thursday, May 12, and show cause on why the request should not be granted.

2023: CSO rejects calls for Godwin Emefiele’s sack As CBN governor

In a related development, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Save Nigeria Movement, has rejected calls emanating from some Nigerians asking President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Emefiele of his duties as the CBN governor.

The call for Emefiele's sack was due to the purchase of his presidential nomination form from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by one of his support groups.

In a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 6 by the convener of SNG, Rev. Solomon Semaka, the CSO wondered why there is so much focus on the person of Emefiele and his bid to contest for next year's presidential election.

2023: Godwin Emefiele is a better choice for APC than Goodluck Jonathan - Analyst

Recall that a public affairs analyst, Stanley Ebube, recently declared that Emefiele will make a better candidate for the APC than former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Ebube made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 26, saying those backing Jonathan’s candidacy are short-sighted.

According to him, with Jonathan's presidency in 2023, the south-south would have a one-term shot at the presidency.

