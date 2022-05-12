Godwin Emefiele has said that he finds the outrage by Nigerians concerning his presidential ambition amusing

The Central Bank of Nigeria governor said Nigerian are free to have a heart attack with his plan to contest for president

According to Emefiele, there is no news in the directive given by the president for the resignation of members of the executive cabinet

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has chided Nigerians over the continuous outrage on his reported decision to join the 2023 presidential race.

Daily Trust reports that Emefiele while speaking to State House Correspondents on Thursday, May 12, after a closed-door meeting with Muhammadu Buhari said he is having fun with the drama happening around his intention to contest for president in 2023.

Godwin Emefiele said the directive by Buhari is no news. Photo: Presidential Villa

Reacting to the directive by President Buhari had asked him (Emefiele) and all the members of his cabinet who have plans to contest elective positions to resign, the CBN governor said that is no news.

His words:

“There is no news now, but there will be news. You heard me, I said there is no news but there will be news.”

Further informed that Nigerians are interested in his position and his plans for the 2023 presidential election, Emefiele, said it is okay for citizens to have a heart attack over his political ambition.

Emefiele said:

“Let them have heart attack. It’s good to have a heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.”

Emefiele's presidential ambition: CSOs reveal negative implication on CBN, INEC partnership in elections

The interest shown by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to contest for the 2023 presidency had been condemned by various organisations.

The civil society organisation have warned that leaving sensitive election materials in the custody of someone contesting an election is dangerous.

In addition, the Nigerian Bar Association said the decision of the court in which the matter is already before will determine the way forward for Emefiele.

2023: I am a public servant, not a political appointee, Emefiele tells court

Godwin Emefiele had earlier declared that he is a public servant and not a political appointee as widely claimed in the public.

Emefiele made this known in court documents submitted at the FCT High Court as he seeks to remain in office while contesting as president.

Some groups in support of the apex bank chief recently bought APC presidential nomination form for Emefiele.

Source: Legit.ng