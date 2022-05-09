A federal high court in Abuja has refused the request of Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), from stopping him in the pursuit of his presidential bid.

Emefiele had asked the court to declare him eligible to participate in the 2023 presidential election.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/610/2022 and filed on May 5, the CBN governor prayed the court to declare that he could participate in any political party’s presidential primary poll and only resign 30 days to the election.

