The serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Monday, May 9, formally declared his intention to contest Nigeria's presidential seat in the 2023 election.

Tribune reports that Bakare, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made his declaration at the Shehu Musa Yar'adua Centre in Abuja.

Pastor Tunde Bakare said he would be a bridge between Nigeria's past and the future. Photo: Tunde Bakare

Source: Twitter

At the event which was an elaborate one, Bakare, a running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in the 2011 election assured Nigerians of his commitment to service.

Channels Television reports that the controversial clergy also promised citizens a well-governed nation that will guarantee the security of every Nigerian.

In addition, Bakare said if elected president, his administration would ensure a nation of socio-economic equality, devoid of ethno-religious crisis.

He added:

“I offer myself as a bridge between today’s Nigeria and the one that’s possible.”

