The battle for the APC's presidential ticket is getting tougher as Pastor Tunde Bakare announces plan to contest on the platform of the ruling party

Bakare declared his interest at the ‘Unveiling Project 16 to Nigerians in diaspora’ which was held virtually on Saturday, April 9

The founder of Citadel Global Community Church officially joined the race saying he is the best person to lead the nation from 2023

Pastor Tunde Bakare claims that he is one of the founders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that he has never been part of any other political party, The Guardian reported.

The serving overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly, declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the APC.

Pastor Tunde Bakare has declared his intention to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credit: @T_Bakare

Source: Twitter

Bakare disclosed his intention during a Zoom event organised by the PTB4-Nigeria movement on Saturday evening, April 9.

According to him, he moved the motion for the merger between Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) back in February 2013.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The man of God explained that the merger of the three parties resulted in the emergence of the APC

In his address, Bakare said his ambition is based on a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by the average Nigerian.

He noted that his mandate would be founded on peace, progress, prosperity and possibilities, adding that ‘Project 16’ is focused on his interest in becoming Nigeria’s 16th leader since the country gained independence in 1960.

2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare Finally Declares Presidential Ambition, Sends Strong Message

Recall that the founder of Citadel Global Community Church positioned himself as the best person to lead the nation from 2023.

Bakare made the disclosure in a speech while signalling his interest to run for president in 2023.

According to him, Nigerians need a leader who can reconcile grievous historical and current differences following the prevailing state of the nation.

2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare now APC member? Cleric spotted with Tinubu at convention

Meanwhile, the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came and went with a lot of surprises indeed.

One of the persons whose presence at Eagle Square on Saturday, March 26, came as a surprise was the lead pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church.

Bakare was spotted holding hands with Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the convention in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng