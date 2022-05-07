The road to the 2023 presidential election is becoming intriguing as the day goes by with different drama emanating from various political parties

In what seems like a shocking revelation, Abdulmumin Jibrin the campaign manager of Bola Tinubu on Saturday, May 9 announced his departure from ruling party APC.

Jibrin, 45, however stated that he will be announcing his next political party soon as Nigerians took to social media to react

He said:

“I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course."

