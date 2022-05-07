BREAKING: Tinubu Campaign Group DG Dumps APC, Set to Announce His New Party
- The road to the 2023 presidential election is becoming intriguing as the day goes by with different drama emanating from various political parties
- In what seems like a shocking revelation, Abdulmumin Jibrin the campaign manager of Bola Tinubu on Saturday, May 9 announced his departure from ruling party APC.
- Jibrin, 45, however stated that he will be announcing his next political party soon as Nigerians took to social media to react
The Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has announced his departure from the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Jubrin made the announcement via his official Twitter handle @AbdulAbmj on Saturday, May 7.
The 45-year-old former lawmaker and Kano-born politician in his tweet revealed that he will be announcing his new political party soon.
He said:
“I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course."
