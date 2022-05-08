All is not well in the Kano state chapter of the APC as Tinubu’s campaign DG, Abdulmunin Jibrin, in a shocking twist decided to quit the party

It was learnt that there has been a crisis of confidence between the campaign DG and the governor of the northern state, Abdullahi Ganduje

Sources have disclosed that Asiwaju Tinubu has intervened in the matter and it will be resolved soon

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has waded into the political disagreement between Abdulmunin Jibrin and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

Jibrin who is leading the presidential campaign team of Tinubu on Saturday, May 9, announced his departure from the ruling party.

TVC News reports that Tinubu has allegedly reached out to Ganduje to reach a truce and ensure nothing disrupts the unity being experienced in the Kano state chapter of the APC.

There seems to be a conflict of interest between Jibrin and Governor Ganduje. Photo credit: Abdulmumin Jibrin

According to an anonymous source, the issue will soon be resolved as Tinubu has already intervened on Jibrin’s behalf with the Kano governor. The source stated:

“Jibrin is coming to see Asiwaju. Asiwaju has stepped in. Jibrin is having local issues with his constituency and Ganduje. Everything will be sorted."

What may have triggered Jibirin's move to quit the APC?

There has been a rift between Jibrin and key stakeholders in his constituency in Kano state over local political issues.

Jibrin had represented Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2019 before losing the rerun election to the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in 2020.

His notice to leave the APC came less than 48 hours after he accepted to return to the National Assembly following the purchase of the APC nomination form by his Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency for him.

A close associate who prefers anonymity told The Guardian that Jibrin’s comment was triggered by a fresh plan by the party to deny him the ticket.

The reliable associate revealed that Jibrin got information that Governor Ganduje was allegedly plotting to frustrate him for the second time.

Unconfirmed sources hinted that the Kano governor Ganduje has allegedly endorsed Muhammadu Sanusi Kiru, his commissioner for education, for the constituency seat Jibrin wants to contest.

Nigeria reacts to Jibrin's departure from APC

In reaction to the shocking announcement by Jibrin, some Nigerians and political enthusiasts took to social media to share their opinions.

A twitter user @saidanamana said:

"Fact is, the APC will not lose sleep over the purported exit of Abdulmumin Jibrin and neither will the BAT campaign circle. His exit qill hardly make any dent on the party's chances."

Meanwhile, @aonanuga1956 while contributing his opinion in the comment section stated that Jibrin and Tinubu is still at par but the former lawmaker had a rift with the Kano chapter of the APC.

@aonanuga1956 said:

"Jibrin has problems with the Kano chapter of the APC. He wants to go back to the House of Reps. He doesn't have any beef with Ahmed Tinubu. I learnt Tinubu is trying to intercede to resolve the problem."

