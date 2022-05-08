Reports made the round recently that AFDB president Akinwumi Adesina has joined the 2023 presidential race

Shehu Sani does not think this is a good idea as he has advised the former agric minister to remain in the AFDB and not allow anyone to deceive him

Adesina who has served in several high-profile positions internationally is yet to formally indicate his interest in the race

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has warned the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, against joining the 2023 presidential race.

The former minister of agriculture was reported to have joined the likes of Yemi Osinbajo, and Bola Tinubu in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after a coalition of 28 groups purchased the Al Progressives Congress (APC)’s N100 million presidential forms for him.

Reacting to this development, Sani on his Twitter handle on Sunday, May 8, advised Adesina not to deceive himself into joining the presidential race under the ruling party.

President Buhari received in audience the African Development Bank boss Akinwunmi Adesina in State House on 26th April 2022. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He stated:

"Akinwumi Adesina should not deceive himself nor allow others to deceive him. Remain in that AFDB and ignore that lottery ticket."

Nigerians agree with Shehu Sani

Following Sani's advice, some Nigerians shared their opinions as they agreed that Adesina is fit for the position but may not stand a chance against the politicians who are also vying for the number one seat.

LordMoses @lolamozyz commented:

"I agree with you 100%. There's a saying in Yoruba land that goes thus in the day the elephant should die you'll see different types of cutlass. Such is APC nomination ticket."

Nnamdi Udensi @NnamdiUdensi added:

"Over 20 southern politicians are already in the race including a Pastor. Haba."

Olusegun @Olusegun_saint:

"He is a very good, bankable, reliable technocrat and Presidential material. Nigeria should be blessed if he became President."

Adesina meets Buhari, Ooni of Ife

Adesina who is in his second term as AfDB president until 2025 is yet to issue a formal declaration or mention anything about a presidential ambition.

The Nation had reported that there are indications that the former minister might pick the nomination and expression of interest forms before the deadline.

About a week ago, Adesina met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Days after, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi received the AfDB boss at his palace and shared moments from their meeting on Instagram.

The monarch was full of praise for the seasoned economist whom he said is a true son of the Oduduwa kingdom after he greeted him respectively like a proud Yoruba man.

