Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akiwumi Adesina under the umbrella of the APC may have joined the likes of Yemi Osinbajo, and Bola Tinubu in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the PUNCH newspaper, a coalition of 28 groups led by Mohammed Saleh of the One Nigeria Group obtained the N100million APC presidential nomination and expression forms for the former minister of agriculture.

As gathered by Legit.ng the coalition groups which comprise of Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups raised the money for the forms.

Source: Legit.ng