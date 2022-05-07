Shortly after he was accused of sabotaging plans for the emergence of an Idoma governor, David Olofu has reacted

Olofu, who is the commissioner for finance in Benue state said some individuals are spreading misguided narratives about his political career

According to Olofu, the Idoma nation has the greatest chance to become the next governor of Benue state in the 2023 general election

Makurdi - The Benue state commissioner for finance, David Olofu, has said that the possibility of the Idoma nation producing the next governor of the state is quite high.

Urging the Idoma people not to relent on pushing for one of their own to emerge a successor to Governor Samuel Ortom, the commissioner said all hope is not lost yet with the 2023 election draws near.

Olofu said the position of the deputy governor of a state is not an elective one. Photo: David Olofu

Reacting to the claim that he is making efforts to jeopardise the emergence of an Idoma governor by eying the position of Benue state's deputy governor, Olofu said such claims are mischievous and unfounded.

Olofu while interacting with journalists on Friday, May 6, admitted that the nomination of Benson Abounu as the Idoma consensus candidate in the party is a pointer that the people were on the right track.

He noted that there has never been a time when the Idoma people were as united and sincere in their agitation as they currently are.

His words:

"Since 1999, this is the only time Idoma people would unanimously present one single candidate for PDP primaries.

"This is a good hope for us as a people and I pray it eventually ends in praise".

He advised his Idoma kinsmen, especially, various agitating groups, such as Olohi Ka'Idoma, to heed the advice of Governor Ortom, by continuing to lobby the Tiv stakeholders for possible understanding before the primaries.

Addressing allegations of working against the Idoma people

Speaking on the allegation by 'Olohi Ka'Idoma', that he was secretly working to jeopardize the chances of Idoma governorship, so he could emerge as deputy governor, Olofu asked the people to remain steadfast.

He added that those pushing such a narrative are only hallucinating.

He said:

"Those who are conversant with political party activities and electioneering process in Nigeria would agree with me that, no one talks about deputy governorship of a state, except the governorship candidate emerges in the party, after primaries.

"How can one be talking about deputy governorship when we are yet to know who would fly the flag of the party?"

Olofu also clarified that, unlike other positions, the post of a deputy governor is not contestable and is usually zoned to a particular area accepted by stakeholders.

He said:

"No one would coarse me into supporting an unjust or unfair aspiration of any individual.

"I shall continue to work together with the like minds and leaders of the party, to ensure equity, fairness, justice and equitable distribution of positions and dividends of democracy."

