Top leaders of the APC in the southwest zone are in a crucial meeting ahead of the ruling party's presidential primary

Sources said the meeting was called to ensure that aspirants in the forthcoming 2023 general election conduct their electioneering campaigns devoid of hostility

All the major presidential aspirants, Tinubu, VP Osinbajo, Fayemi and others are present at the meeting which is being presided over by Chief Osoba and Chief Bisi Akande

Marina, Lagos state - Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southwest are meeting presidential aspirants from the region in Lagos state.

Former Ogun state governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba and former interim national chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, are presiding over the meeting at Lagos Flag House, Marina, Lagos.

APC leaders and presidential aspirants in the southwest meet in Lagos. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting had earlier been convened by the duo.

Present at the meeting were the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Also at the meeting, apart from the aspirants were the former governor of Lagos state and works and housing minister, Babatunde Fashola, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Niyi Adebayo, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Governor Oyetola of Osun state.

Chief Olusegun Osoba and Chief Bisi Akande are presiding over the meeting at Lagos Flag House, Marina, Lagos. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Source: Facebook

Others included former Osun state governor and interior minister Rauf Aregbesola, the APC national secretary Otunba Iyiola Omisore, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Southwest APC leaders meeting: the focus

Sources at the meeting told Legit.ng that the meeting was called to ensure that aspirants in the forthcoming 2023 general election conduct their electioneering campaigns devoid of hostility, free of rancour, and in an amicable manner.

''The issue of someone stepping down for another or a consensus candidate was not on the agenda,'' a source privy to the details of the meeting also said.

A report by The Nation also claimed the meeting was called for the southwest to present a united front for the May 30 APC presidential primary.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are present at the meeting. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Chief Akande said:

"We are united for southwest to produce the president in 2023.''

Tinubu speaks on growing list of APC presidential aspirants

In a related development, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said the growing number of people seeking the APC's 2023 presidential ticket is good for Nigeria's democracy.

The former Lagos state governor who is also a presidential hopeful said this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 3, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Tinubu who met with the president at his official residence said the trend is in the best interest of the country.

Source: Legit.ng