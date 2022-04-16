Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige will formally declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, April 19.

The Minister gave the indication at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on his way to his country home in Alor, Idemili South Local government area of Anambra state for the Easter celebration.

The Minister, who was addressing his supporters who came to wait for him at the airport, said he will speak on his journey to the presidency a day after the Easter celebration.

In a video posted on the official Facebook handle of one of his aides, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, the Minister said: “This is an ambush, an Easter ambush. Anything done during Easter is spiritual. I thank you for waiting for us here and say what is in your mind.

“Last December 31, I had a similar call from my brothers in APC stock and some others who are not even in politics. They came and ambushed me and said I must speak about the presidency.

“Make no mistake about it. It is the southern part of the country that the President is coming from. It is also true that out of the zones in southern Nigeria, it is only the South East that has not tasted the Presidency.

“That gives much weight to the demand you are making now. The PDP is playing games about whether it should be north or south. In our party as gentlemen, we have already agreed that it will be the south.

“I told them on 31st December 2021 when they came, that after the spiritual season of lent, I will talk. That was to enable me consult with God.

“Easter is tomorrow (Sunday) and it is resurrection day. We shall rise in resurrection. The day after the Easter, I will give a pronouncement of my journey to the Presidency.

“We have done all the consultation with mortals and immortal people and we are going to speak. But make no mistake about it”.

However, a highly placed source close to the Minister told The Nation the former Anambra Governor will be declaring for the Presidency on Tuesday

The source said: “I can confirm to you that he is in the race. He will be declaring on Tuesday in his village, Alor”.

Source: Legit.ng