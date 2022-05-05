The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state says it is ready to take power from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

APC stalwart, Ovie Omo-Agege has urged APC members in Delta to work together in one accord in other to actualise the possibilities of unseating PDP

Omo-Agege stated that plans are already in place to unseat PDP as he lauded APC members of the state for their preliminary efforts

In a build-up to the 2023 general elections, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has beseech aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for their support ahead of polls, Vanguard newspaper reports.

Omo-Agege made this while speaking to party delegates at a forum organized by Ukpe Anioma (a socio-political group) in Owa-Agbor, lka northeast local government area of Delta state.

Ovie Omo-Agege stated that only by working together in one accord can help the APC to unseat PDP in Delta state. Photo Credit: (Ovie Omo-Agege)

He pleaded for the forgiveness of the party faithful stating that his past actions were only spurred by his passion to stabilize and strengthen the party’s dominance in the state.

He said:

“Please forgive me, l did not mean any bad. My actions were to strengthen the party and chase away PDP.

Delta state an oil-producing state is currently under the leadership of APC’s bitter rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2023: APC will unseat PDP in Delta guber poll - Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege while speaking to delegates stated that the APC has begun to intensify plans to unseat the PDP at the forthcoming general election in 2023.

He however noted that all party members will be carried along in the quest to unseat the PDP as he also lauded the efforts of party members for doing a fantastic preliminary strategic plan ahead of the forthcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the national leader of Ukpe Anioma, Chief Alex lkpeazu in his remark sued for corporation amongst party faithful as it will be the only driving seat for the party to choose a worthy leader for Delta state.

2023: Delta govt slams Omo-Agege, says declaration speech Empty, uninspiring

It will be recalled that Omo-Agege recently declared his ambition for the governorship seat of Delta State.

Reacting to the announcement of Omo-Agege, the Delta government stated that the senator lacks the capacity to govern the state.

The state government also stated that Omo-Agege does not know the importance of time as he kept people waiting for five hours at his rally.

2023: PDP more united, cohesive than ever, says Gov Ifeanyi Okowa

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Monday, March 14 said the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) had never been stronger, cohesive, and more united than now and warned against acts that could undermine the new spirit in the party.

Okowa said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his senior political adviser and three special advisers at Government House, Asaba.

