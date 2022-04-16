The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege declared his 2023 governorship ambition recently

Reacting to the announcement of Omo-Agege, the Delta government stated that the senator lacks the capacity to govern the state

The state government also stated that Omo-Agege does not know the importance of time as he kept people waiting for five hours at his rally

Asaba - The Delta state government on Friday, April 15 lashed out at Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over his governorship declaration speech, describing it as empty and uninspiring.

The government said Omo-Agege failed to tell Deltans and Nigerians what he intend to do differently despite having the programme on live television coverage.

At a news conference in Asaba, the state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu told journalists that the emptiness of Omo-Agege's declaration speech shows that he lacked the capacity to govern a state like Delta.

Commissioner Aniagwu took Omo-Agege to the cleaners describing him as a jester. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He said that Delta was made up of men and women of integrity and wondered why a man who occupies a sensitive position as Deputy President of the Senate would organise such a declaration programme without clear cut plans on how he intends to govern the state if given the opportunity.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

"Delta is made up of men and women of integrity and we expect that any of our own irrespective of a political party cannot lower the banner by coming up with such emptiness.

"It is important that we advise him to up the ante and not to make members of the general public who are not Deltans to think that our level of understanding of issues is waning.''

Aniagwu who was flanked by the chief press secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, slammed Omo-Agege for what he described as a lack of discipline for time.

He said:

"Yesterday, in the course of his declaration he displayed a very high level of indiscipline because he told the people he was going to start that event at 10 am but he did not show up until 3 pm which means he does not even have respect for time.

"He didn't even know that time between 10 am and 3 pm is very important to those persons he had gathered and they would have used that time to also engage in other very productive ventures.

"The man who is aspiring to lead our state cannot display that level of indiscipline in the first instance.

"We are also shocked that on a live broadcast which he had paid a reasonable amount of money, for the purpose of showcasing himself and if on a live programme he cannot even tell the people what he wants to do to govern our state, you can understand why we are disappointed at that emptiness.''

The commissioner described Omo-Agege's attacks on the Okowa administration and the PDP as petty and an indication that the Delta Central senator was being economical with the truth for political reasons.

He stated that Okowa has done his best developing all parts of the state in the last seven years and urged the senator to come home often to be abreast with projects executed by the PDP-led administration in the state.

2023: Omo Ovie-Agege declares intention to contest for governorship

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omo-Agege declared his intention to run for the seat of governor in Delta state on Thursday, April 14.

Ovie-Agege said his campaign mantra is, 'Build A New Delta' at a rally held at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun.

A statement released by Yomi Odunuga, the media aide to Omo-Agege said that his principal's action is in deference to emphatic calls for populist leadership in Delta state.

2023: PDP more united, cohesive than ever, says Gov Ifeanyi Okowa

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Monday, March 14 said the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) had never been stronger, cohesive, and more united than now and warned against acts that could undermine the new spirit in the party.

Okowa said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his senior political adviser and three special advisers at Government House, Asaba.

Source: Legit.ng