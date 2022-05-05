Staff members of the PDP in Abia state and visitors were denied entry into the secretariat on Thursday, May 5

This was as armed security agents surrounded the secretariat located at Finbars Road Umuahia, the state capital

But the leadership of the party explained that staff members are expected to remain home as the PDP in the state is observing a one-day rest

Umuahia, Abia - The secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state located at Finbars Road Umuahia was surrounded by well-armed security personnel on the morning of Thursday, May 5.

Staff members of the PDP and visitors were prevented by the security agents from accessing the secretariat, a situation that created panic and an air of chaos around the premises, Vanguard reports.

The PDP said it is observing a one-day rest (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

When asked the reason for their presence at the complex, one of the officers replied that it was “an order from above”.

However, the publicity secretary of PDP in the state, Hon. Fabian Nwankwo, said there is no cause for alarm, explaining that the party was observing a one-day rest and asked party officials as well as workers to stay at home, relax and then resume at the secretariat on Friday, May 6.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nwankwo said party officials and staff needed to rest because of stress arising from weeks of activities.

Made in Abia: PDP governors rock matching local fabric for meeting, photos, video emerge

Meanwhile, governors under the platform of the PDP were spotted in a #MadeInAbia ensemble for their regular meeting in the southeast.

Legit.ng gathered that the state leaders wore matching outfits featuring the indigenous Akwete fabric, a special woven material by Igbo women in Akwete area near Aba in Abia state.

Akwete cloth comes in patterns of red and black designs, interwoven in geometric patterns on a white background which is favoured mostly by Igbo men.

Photos and a video of the governors were shared on Wednesday, March 23, via the verified Twitter handle of the governor of Delta state.

Defect to the ruling party: APC offers Abia state governorship slot to Abaribe

All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had urged Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to leave the opposition PDP to actualise his political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng