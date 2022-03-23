Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia never fails to showcase the uniqueness of locally made goods from his state

Ikpeazu got his counterparts from other states to wear the Akwaete fabrics to a meeting in Ukwa East local Government area

The Abia state governot hosted a meeting of the PDP governors at his country home on Wednesday, March 23

Obingwa, Abia - The governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were spotted in a #MadeInAbia ensemble for their regular meeting in the southeast.

Legit.ng gathers that the state leaders wore matching outfits featuring the indigenous Akwete fabric, a special woven material by Igbo women in Akwete area near Aba in Abia state.

PDP governors rocked the indigenous 'Akwete' fabric for their meeting in Abia state. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

Akwete cloth comes in patterns of red and black designs, interwoven in geometric patterns on a white background which is favoured mostly by Igbo men.

Photos and a video of the governors were shared on Wednesday, March 23, via the verified Twitter handle of the governor of Delta state.

In the clip the men were seen stylishly dressed in the woven fibres with same color of caps to match.

PDP governors hold closed-door meeting in Abia

Meanwhile, the governors held a closed-door meeting at the Umuobiakwa country home of its vice-chairman and Abia state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu in Obingwa local government area.

Those in attendance include Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu state, Nyesom Wike, Rivers state; Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state, Godwin Obaseki, Edo state, and Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto state.

Others are Seyi Makinde, Oyo state, Douye Diri, Bayelsa state, Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom state and Samuel Ortom, Benue.

However, the Adamawa state governor, Umaru Fintiri was absent from the gathering

Source: Legit.ng