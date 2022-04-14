All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, urged Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to leave the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to actualise his political ambition.

Abaribe, who is eying the PDP governorship ticket in Abia State, had been caught in the web of a zoning formula, which favours Abia Central and Abia North senatorial districts, given that his Abia South district had already taken its turn.

The event was a valedictory session to mark the exit of Adamu; Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari; and Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Hassan Muhammad Nasiha.

Capitalising on Abaribe’s governorship ambition, Adamu said: “Some of you are the best materials this country can have but you are in the wrong camp. It is in my heart of hearts…those of you who are willing to reach out to a higher pedestal, our hands are open and we are stretching the hands to you.

“I assure you, among you, there is the best governor Abia State ever had. Among you, there is a good governor to be, that is being denied. Come over. We are very humane, very fair; we play according to the rules of the game.

“I assure you that I will continue to cherish our relationship. I hope and pray that you will see the light and come over to APC.”

Source: Legit.ng