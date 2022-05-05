The Ohaneze Ndigbo are still maintaining their stand in the quest for the Igbo presidency come 2023

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, Ohaneze has sent a strong warning to the two major political parties in Nigeria, the ruling APC and the opposition PDP

According to the group, any move by the parties not to zone their presidential ticket to the southeastern region of the country would lead to a serious crisis in Nigeria

Abuja - On Wednesday, May 4, the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF), better known as Ime-obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, warned that any attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to deny the South-east region their 2023 presidential tickets will spell doom for Nigeria’s corporate existence.

IECF chairman and former Anambra Governor, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife made this statement in Abuja while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Forum’s meeting where some salient national issues were discussed, Vanguard reports.

There are indications that the ruling APC may field a Northern presidential candidate that can compete with the PDP if the opposition party picks its standard-bearer from the North in 2023.

Igbo Elders say no going back on the southeast presidency in 2023. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The implication of zoning the ticket to the north

However, the Igbo Elders stated that the idea of another Northerner succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari is a direct invitation for the aggravation of crises, conflicts and separatist demands.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The threat by Igbo leaders

The organisation specifically threatened that such action would spell doom for the corporate existence of Nigeria, The Punch added.

On the other hand, the Forum argued that ceding the presidential tickets of the two major political parties to the south-east would permanently heal the wounds of the civil war, which they said, were responsible for the gross marginalisation of the Igbo in the country’s scheme of affairs.

Ezeife said:

“The Igbo Elders want Nigerians and the whole world to note that the existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity may be seriously threatened by any attempt to deny the South, especially the South East the opportunity to produce the next President in 2023."

They warned Igbo politician

The Igbo Elders also threatened heavy sanctions against any Igbo politician that would accept to be presidential running mate to any person.

The Forum told the Igbo politicians from the southeast region jostling for the presidency in 2023 not to be distracted by the alleged plots by the APC and the PDP to scheme them out of the race.

2023: Ohanaeze, PANDEF knock PDP for zoning presidency to north

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 37-man committee was set up to come up with an acceptable position that would keep the PDP and its bigwigs united regardless of its stand on zoning.

In a recent move, the opposition party has concluded its arrangement regarding zoning and this has generated reactions in the polity.

The Igbo socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum and the Middle Belt Forum have reacted angrily to the PDP for zoning its presidency to the northern region ahead of 2023.

2023 presidency: Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed still in the race, DG campaign council says

Contrary to news reports, the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governors Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal of Bauchi and Sokoto states are still in the contest for Nigeria's number one seat.

This was disclosed by the director-general of the Saraki Campaign Council on Wednesday, March 30.

Onaiwu said that some mischievous individuals planted the reports out of their desperation to clinch the presidential ticket in a deceitful manner.

Source: Legit.ng