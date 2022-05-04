By 2023, Nigeria is expected to take its place in the world's development map, a presidential aspirant of the APC has said

Ibrahim Dauda said a digital revolution is needed to launch Nigeria on the right path to global recognizance

According to Dauda, he would be working with his to achieve that once he emerges the president of the country in 2023

A leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Dauda has said that he will position Nigeria to be a leading nation in the global digital and innovation industry.

Dauda assured that Nigeria will continue to depreciate on the global progress chart if it keeps on procrastinating on automation and digitalization of processes within the bureaucracy and service sector.

The former national coordinator of the Buhari Support Organizations (BSO), made this known on Wednesday, May 1, while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

Bello has said that Nigeria needs to be placed in the global digital space. Photo: Dr Ibrahim Bello

Source: Facebook

Dauda said he is a personification of Nigeria's digital generation, hence he is well-positioned to lead Nigeria's digitalization revolution.

He said:

"The entire world has advanced into the digital epoch, so if by the grace of God I am elected president, I will be proactive in positioning Nigeria on the path to becoming a digital leader among the comity of nations.

"As much as we do not mean to dispense with the services of experienced technocrats and bureaucrats, my government will headhunt the best of the abundant talents and resources in a collaborative mission to push the nation into its deserved place on the world development map."

God's hands in the business of the presidential aspirant

The presidential aspirant said that at the head of his team is a man prepared by God for the historic moment of the 2023 general election.

Dauda said God has abundantly endowed him to be the personification of the digital generation.

Speaking further, he said under his watch, Nigeria will be administered by a leadership synergy blended from the finest qualities and merits of the old and new generations with a greater emphasis on women and youths.

His words:

"The youths will be the cornerstone of our digital revolution, as my government will introduce them to new advanced digital skills in partnership with our universities and global universities and other research institutions."

