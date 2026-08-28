10 Nigerian states are celebrating 35 years since their creation on August 27, 1991, under military rule

Abia, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Jigawa, Kebbi, Osun, Taraba and Yobe were all created on the same day

General Ibrahim Babangida's administration brought the total number of Nigerian states to 30 in 1991

Ten of Nigeria's 36 states are marking their 35th anniversary today, August 27, 2026, having all been created on the same date in 1991 under the administration of then-Military President General Ibrahim Babangida.

The states, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Jigawa, Kebbi, Osun, Taraba, and Yobe, were carved out of existing states on August 27, 1991, as part of a major restructuring exercise that expanded Nigeria's federal structure.

10 states created by Ibrahim Babangida celebrate 35 years anniversary Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Abia State

Abia State was created from the old Imo State and has its capital in Umuahia. The state is known for its commercial activity, particularly the Ariaria International Market in Aba, which is one of the largest markets in West Africa.

Anambra State

Anambra State was also carved out of old Anambra State, with Awka serving as its capital. The state has a strong business and educational tradition, and its people are widely regarded as some of Nigeria's most enterprising.

Delta State

Delta State was formed from Bendel State and is headquartered in Asaba. The state sits atop significant oil reserves in the Niger Delta region and has been a major contributor to Nigeria's petroleum output for decades.

Edo State

Edo State was also created from the former Bendel State, with Benin City as its capital. The city is historically significant as the seat of the ancient Benin Kingdom, whose art and culture are recognised internationally.

Enugu State

Enugu State emerged from old Anambra State and is the capital of the South-East geopolitical zone. The state capital, Enugu, was once a coal-mining hub and continues to serve as an important commercial and administrative centre in the region.

Jigawa State

Jigawa State was created out of Kano State and has Dutse as its capital. It is predominantly an agrarian state in the North-West, with farming communities that rely heavily on the cultivation of grains and other food crops.

Kebbi State

Kebbi State was carved out of Sokoto State, with Birnin Kebbi as its seat of government. The state is particularly known for its rice production and hosts the annual Argungu Fishing Festival, a cultural event that attracts visitors from across the country.

Osun State

Osun State was formed from Oyo State and takes its capital in Osogbo. The state is home to the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that draws cultural tourists from around the world.

Taraba State

Taraba State was created from Gongola State and is administered from Jalingo. It is one of Nigeria's most ethnically diverse states, and its landscape includes significant portions of the Mambilla Plateau.

Yobe State

Yobe State was equally carved out of Borno State, with Damaturu as its capital. Located in the North-East, the state has faced significant security challenges in recent years due to insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Source: Legit.ng