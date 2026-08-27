Israel Osobase graduated from Lagos State University with a 4.5/5.0 CGPA and over 10 leadership positions during his five years on campus

The engineering graduate founded a foundation that has helped more than 10 students remain in school despite his own limited resources

Osobase's reflective post about service over achievement went viral just as LASU concluded its 2026 convocation

Israel Osobase, a fresh Lagos State University graduate, captured the attention of Nigerians online in August 2026 after sharing a heartfelt reflection on what his five years at LASU truly meant to him, just as the institution wrapped up its convocation ceremonies.

Posting on X, Osobase listed what most graduates spend years chasing: a 4.5/5.0 CGPA, more than 10 leadership positions, and over 10 awards and certifications.

A LASU engineering student bags first-class degree and lists achievements and awards. Photo: @IsraelOsobase

Source: Twitter

By any measure, his academic record was exceptional, earning him a first-class result in engineering. Yet the thrust of his message was not about any of those numbers.

LASU engineering graduate's experience: Service over scores

Osobase wrote that the things he is most grateful for from his university years are nowhere to be found on a transcript.

He described standing up for fellow students, offering help when he had very little himself, and being present for people during difficult moments. It was that sense of showing up for others, he said, that gave his university experience its true meaning.

He wrote:

"If you ask me what I'm most proud of? The people who can say, 'You were there for me. That, to me, is the real degree."

Foundation built to keep students in school

The graduating engineer did not stop at campus life. Osobase revealed that he founded a foundation aimed at helping students stay in school, a cause he has continued to pursue even after completing his own degree. More than 10 students have benefited from the initiative so far.

His message carried a simple but pointed philosophy: you do not need to have everything before you can give something.

The post struck a chord with many Nigerians at a time when conversations around economic hardship and the pressures of university life remain very much alive.

See his X post below:

LASU engineering graduate's achievements spark reactions

@Im_Wale001 said:

"Congratulations sir, and thank you for the incredible impact you've had on the lives of the students."

@classic2681 said:

"Congratulations Leader Osobase"

@0xMerniac2 said:

"Congratulations Legend, Mentor ❤️, I'm happy to have met you"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng