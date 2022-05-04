The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has joined some top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to declare his intention to contest the presidency.

Fayemi while officially making a declaration on Wednesday, May 4, in Abuja promised to ensure youth empowerment when he becomes the president.

The governor who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum said the decision to make the declaration follows careful consideration with key stakeholders in the APC and the country as a whole.

Ekiti governor said he will ensure youth empowerment once he becomes president in 2023. Photo: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

He also noted that his entrance into the 2023 presidential race will deliver Nigerians the opportunity to examine visions for a national rebirth.

His words:

"After careful consideration of where we are as a nation...I believe that my entry into the race will offer Nigerians the opportunity to examine competing visions for national rebirth."

