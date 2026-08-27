A student at Isaac Balami's school in Shaffa, Borno State, broke down in tears while speaking about losing his father to Boko Haram

The boy is one of over 300 children receiving free education through Balami's 15-year philanthropic initiative in Shaffa and other parts of Nigeria

Aviation expert Isaac Balami responded to the emotional video, calling it his most heartfelt 42nd birthday gift

A student at an Isaac Balami-funded school in Shaffa, Borno State, became visibly emotional while recounting how the aviation expert and philanthropist stepped in after Boko Haram terrorists killed his father, giving him a path back to school.

The boy, who receives free education through Balami's long-running community initiative, paused mid-speech as he struggled to hold back tears before being consoled.

A student in Shaffa, Borno State, broke down in tears while sharing his story of loss. His father was killed by Boko Haram. Photo credit: @balamiisaac

Source: Twitter

He used the occasion of Balami's birthday to express gratitude, saying the support had opened doors for him and other children to build a future they would not otherwise have had.

Balami's 15 years of free education in Borno

Balami, who is based in Shaffa, has over the past 15 years provided free education to more than 300 children across his home village and other locations in Borno State and beyond.

The initiative targets some of the most vulnerable children in a region that has been heavily affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Reacting to the video on his X account, Balami described it as a deeply moving experience that reinforced his commitment to the cause.

"This moment marks my most heartfelt 42nd birthday gift. Watching this video brought tears to my eyes," he wrote.

"Over the past 15 years, I have dedicated myself to providing free education to more than 300 children in my village of Shaffa, among other locations in Nigeria, Borno State.

"Today, I feel a deep sense of fulfilment, knowing that my efforts and those of my team are making a real difference. The greatest wealth one can build is the ability to uplift others.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported my vision to elevate others. Your support not only inspires me but also strengthens the most vulnerable members of our society.

"We pray for God's favour to empower even more lives during my lifetime. With faith in God, all things are possible," he added.

Shaffa community and the cost of insurgency

Shaffa, located in Borno State, is among the communities in Nigeria's north-east that have experienced years of violence from Boko Haram, leaving many children without parents and with little access to education.

Balami's programme has provided a structured alternative for children caught in that situation, offering them schooling at no cost to their families.

Boko Haram terrorists kill police inspector, 7 others

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched a deadly night raid on the Gaya community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Monday, leaving one police inspector and seven civilians dead.

Hong LGA chairman, Dr Aliyu Saad, said the military, police, hunters and other security agencies had since been deployed to the area to track down those responsible.

Source: Legit.ng