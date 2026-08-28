Eleven first-class graduates from the Baptist Student Fellowship in Lagos State each received N500,000 at a special awards ceremony

The prizes were given during the fellowship's 40th-anniversary convention, which brought together students for worship, workshops and drama

National coordinator Adishola Adeyemi addressed the awardees at the event, challenging them on their next steps after graduation

Eleven first-class graduates affiliated with the Baptist Student Fellowship in Lagos State have each been awarded N500,000 in recognition of their academic performance.

The prizes were handed out during the fellowship's 40th-anniversary convention, a gathering that combined Bible teaching, worship sessions, drama performances and student workshops.

Adeyemi's challenge to the awardees

Adishola Adeyemi, the national coordinator of student ministry, addressed the graduates directly at the convention. He urged them to carry their commitment to excellence beyond the classroom, reminding them to remain responsible and make deliberate use of the doors their academic records could open.

The total payout across the eleven recipients amounted to N5.5 million, underlining the fellowship's investment in rewarding scholarly achievement among its student community.

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Source: Legit.ng