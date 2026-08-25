Senator Shehu Sani released a list of 16 promises he says Nigerian politicians make but never keep

The list includes pledges on restructuring, borrowing, subsidy, free education, and naira-dollar parity

Sani urged Nigerians to think critically before accepting any of these assurances from presidential candidates

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has published a list of 16 campaign promises he believes Nigerians should treat with deep scepticism, warning citizens not to be swayed by politicians who make pledges they have no intention of honouring.

Sani, a rights activist and former legislator known for his outspoken commentary on Nigerian politics, shared the list publicly, opening with a direct challenge to voters to engage their critical thinking before accepting any such vow from what he called "bourgeoisie politicians."

Shehu Sani lists political lies Nigerians should reject in 2027 Photo Credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

The 16 promises Sani says are lies

The full list of pledges Sani flagged includes:

1. I will never change my political party.

2. I will only serve one term.

3. I will restructure Nigeria.

4. I will never favour people of my ethnic and religious group above others.

5. I will never deal with the IMF and the World Bank.

6. I will never borrow.

7. I will never bow to Western interests.

8. I will restore subsidies.

9. I will never increase taxes.

10. I will make the naira equal to dollar.

11. I will allow the National Assembly to elect their leaders without interference.

12. I will sell off the presidential fleet and fly commercial.

13. I will never tamper with the freedom of speech.

14. I will never privatise public assets.

15. Education will be free at all levels.

16. I will cut the cost of Governance.

Why the warnings matter

The list touches on some of the most recurring and emotionally charged promises made during Nigerian election campaigns. Pledges around Nigeria's structural reform, subsidy restoration, and naira appreciation have featured prominently in recent election cycles, including the lead-up to the 2023 and now the 2027 general elections.

Sani's remarks come at a period of growing political activity, with parties and aspirants already jostling for position ahead of 2027. Peter Obi, for instance, resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC on May 29, 2026, signalling that the race is already gathering pace.

By issuing this list, Sani appears to be putting both voters and prospective candidates on notice that the public is watching, and that broken promises carry a political cost.

See the tweet of the former senator on X here:

Former APC senator joins PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Saliu Mustapha picked the PDP senatorial nomination form on Friday, hours after announcing his resignation from the APC.

Mustapha's move sets up a direct 2027 electoral clash with Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who holds the APC ticket for the same district.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki and opposition stakeholders were reportedly involved in courting the senator to the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng