Ahead of the 2023 general elections, The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has revealed who can fix the country

The PDP presidential aspirant while addressing the delegates of his party in Kogi state on Wednesday said Nigeria needs a crazy man to turn things around for the better

Wike said his reason for joining the 2023 race was borne out of his love and passion for the country while noting that he wants to use the energy in him to move the nation to its promised land

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says the situation of Nigeria is so bad that the country needs a mad man to turn things around for the better.

The presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this while addressing delegates of the party in Kogi State on Wednesday, May 5.

Wike appealed to the delegates to vote for him at the primaries, saying he has what it takes to govern Nigeria and take it to the promise land, Daily Trust reports.

Governor Wike said he has better plans for the country. Photo credit: Rivers State Government

He said:

“The energy in me is too much. I want to use the energy to work for the country.”

Who Nigeria deserves in 2023

Wike said Nigerians need a fearless and courageous person like him who can speak the truth to the power.

He called on the delegates not to doubt his sincerity in turning the economy around.

Wike affirmed:

“As for me, if you don’t vote for me in our party primary, I will still remain a member of the PDP. I have benefited from this party, and so I have no excuse to give, for defecting to another party."

The presidential aspirant cast aspersions on those who turned their back against the PDP after benefitting from the party.

In their remarks, the two former governors of the state, Ibrahim Idris and Captain Idris Wada, including the state party executive members extolled the virtues of governor Wike, and assured him of their support in the party presidential primary slated for the end of this month.

