Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said that cases of murder and armed robbery levelled against him got him ready for leadership positions

Wike said these allegations were slammed on him shortly before the election that brought him to power as the chairman of Obio Akpor local government area in Rivers state

According to Wike, those difficult times helped shaped him into bracing the odds as an LGA chairman, a minister and now a governor while preparing him for presidency

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said that some criminal charges against him prepared him for leadership in Nigeria's political space.

Daily Trust reports that Wike confirmed that he was at various intervals charged with armed robbery and murder before he became a local government chairman in the state.

Wike has confessed to series of murder and robbery cases levelled against him before he because the chairman of Obio Akpor LGA. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

Speaking about his ambition to contest for presidency in 2023, the Rivers state governor said he was the first local government chairman who the Supreme Court of Nigeria had to reaffirm his position,

Wike had served as the executive chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers in 1999 before he became a minister and then a governor in the state.

His words:

"You have several interests in Rivers State: indigenous and outside. Before I became chairman, I passed through a lot of hurdles.

"I was charged with murder and armed robbery. It’s not something you think I just became a chairman of a local government. No, it’s not easy for me, but again I was being prepared for leadership."

He further added that all of these were aimed at trying to prevent him from pushing his political career forward as it all happened during an election period.

He said:

"I was running for chairmanship when the murder and armed robbery cases came in. Then I said maybe God is preparing me for something. And by the glory of God, I overcame all these.”

“If you look at my antecedent, it had never been easy. For me to be chairman of a council, I had to go to the supreme court, charged with murder and armed robbery which I didn’t know anything about. Even to become chief of staff is another problem.”

Source: Legit.ng