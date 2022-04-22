Governor Nyesom Wike has said that he should get the PDP's 2023 presidential ticket among other aspirants

Wike said he deserves the opposition party's nod because unlike some other persons, he cannot defect to other parties

The Rivers governor was chiefly referring to Governor Dave Umahi and even challenged hi to resign, contest and win election if he is a man

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - Just when Governor Dave Umahi thought he was over with attacks for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he came under fire from his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike, recently.

Wike on Friday, April 22, called out Umahi for abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and used his case to advise the opposition to be wary of giving its 2023 presidential ticket to persons who will later defect to another party, The Nation reports.

Wike called on Umahi to resign and contest election if he is a man (Photo: @GovWike)

The Rivers governor who spoke during his meeting with PDP leaders and delegates in Abakaliki boasted that he deserves the ticket because he has no intention of defecting either now or in the future.

Speaking further, Nyesom predicted that a day of reckoning will come soon for defectors like Umahi and other former PDP chieftains.

He even dared Umahi to resign and contest election if he is confident of emerging victorious on his own.

In a statement released by his special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor said:

“My colleague David Umahi, wherever you are, wherever you may be, hear me very well. PDP had sleepless nights, PDP won the election, and you took the mandate of our people and go to another party.

“If you know you are a man and you are very strong, and any day they fix election you will win, I challenge you to resign as governor and contest election whether you will win again.”

“I have never left this party one day. When PDP was in problem, I stood firm and I said PDP will not die.

“Don’t give (presidential) ticket to the person who will run from the party tomorrow . I am the only person Nigerians know will not run from the party.”

