Supporters of the Chief Timipre Sylva have purchased the N100 million APC nominations and expression of interest forms for him

Accepting the forms, Sylva said that he would consult leaders of the oil-rich Niger Delta region before deciding if he would run for the office of the president

The minister of state for petroleum also stated that he will consult with his political allies across the country

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Solidarity Group on Monday, May 9 besieged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation towers in Abuja to ask the minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to contest the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group also presented the expression of interest and nomination forms of the party to the minister.

Minister Sylva receiving the forms from the group in front of the NNPC towers. Photo credit: Northern Solidarity Group

Source: Facebook

Speaking after picking the forms, the spokesman of the group, Suleiman Abdullahi, said the minister has a better chance of winning both the APC ticket and the 2023 presidential contest.

Abdullahi said:

"We picked this presidential nomination forms to surprise the minister state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to contest for the presidency of this country. We are his fans from the northern part of Nigeria.

"Nigerians can see from his antecedents from the state level to the federal level that he has garnered necessary experience and he is well accepted across the country. So we know that his chances of winning the ticket of the APC is bright."

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Chief Sylva expressed joy for the love shown to him by Nigerians from all walks of life.

His words:

"I feel very honoured and humbled for the show of love and this show of commitment not to me, but to Nigeria. I have tried my best since I was appointed by Mr. President to this office to do my service to Nigeria.

''But to realise that my efforts have been noticed by you Nigerians and that you Nigerians by yourself will go and take the trouble of obtaining the nomination and the expression of interest forms for me is very humbling. And I must also say very shocking at the same time.

"But I'm very happy and pleased by this gesture. So what I will do now, I will not give you a straight answer right now. But I'm really thankful for what you have done because I need to consult I need to consult my constituency and consult leaders of this country and then I'll come back to you to let you know if I have taken the position also to run for this office.

"I thank you very much. So you'll give me a very short time. I will start right away with the consultation. I will go to my leader, for example, the Ijaw Leader Sir SK Clark, I will talk to him. I will also consult other leaders of the country and I will get back to you."

