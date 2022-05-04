AGF Abubakar Malami has denied buying expensive cars for the delegates of the APC in Kebbi state ahead of the party's governorship primaries

There have been allegations that the minister of justice bought cars for the APC delegates in a bid to secure the party's governorship ticket in the state

Denying the allegations, Malami said it was his friends and associates who donated and distributed vehicles to long-term workers in his foundation, Khadimiyya Foundation

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, has spoken on the alleged expensive vehicles given to some of his associates in Kebbi.

Photos of the expensive cars which were allegedly given to some workers of Khadimiyya Foundation which the minister established had gone viral on social media.

AGF Abubakar Malami, Kebbi governorship aspirant, said he did not president car gifts to APC delegates in Kebbi state. Photo credits: @KBStGovt, @daily_trust

Source: Twitter

The gifts had sparked different reactions with some claiming that Malami gave out the vehicles in a bid to get the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi for the 2023 elections.

The AGF's spokesman, Umar Gwandu, however, denied the allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Malami breaks silence

In an interactive session with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, capital of Kebbi, on Tuesday, May 3, Malami personally cleared the air on the controversy, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“At this moment, I have experienced a barrage of attacks, left, right and centre, some are local and others international, an attack that has to do with an allegation that I shared many expensive vehicles to delegates of APC.

“As a person with some associates, neither I nor a friend of mine shared any vehicle to any delegate across the state.”

Malami described the story as mischievous and misconstrued.

What really happened, Malami explains

Meanwhile, the AGF explained that it was his friends and associates who donated and distributed vehicles to long-term workers in the Khadimiyya Foundation, PM News also stated.

His words:

“Let me state categorically that some of the foundations, as Khadi Malami and Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative I am associated with over time, have workers who have demonstrated a greater capacity in the development of the state.

“These associations have contributed immensely in poverty alleviation, provision of social amenities to remotest areas, empowering unemployed youth and women, as well as small and medium-scale farmers and businessmen and women, among others, in the state.

“In appreciation of what the workers of the associations have been doing in the state and beyond, the supporters of the associations, collectively and individually, decided to solicit support from well-meaning Nigerians that have been supporting the NGOs in order to reward those that have been manning the affairs of the NGOs."

I didn't give any APC delegate vehicle, Malami says

AGF Malami said though he had an interactive session with APC stakeholders some days ago and had accepted calls from Kebbi people to run for the state governorship; the meeting was not for distribution of vehicles to any APC stakeholder.

“None of the APC stakeholders or delegates in Kebbi State was given any vehicle by me, and I have not yet donated any vehicle to any delegate.

“The mischief-makers can contact the National Secretariat of the APC, get the lists of all the APC stakeholders and delegates in Kebbi state," he said.

Malami reiterated that "there is no connection between the names of APC stakeholders and the beneficiaries of the vehicles and are not connected whatsoever."

AGF Malami officially declares governorship ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Malami had joined the Kebbi state governorship race.

He declared for the seat on Thursday, April 28, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Malami said he declared after finally accepting the calls of the people to become governor.

Source: Legit.ng