The talks about the governorship ambition of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation have finally been laid to rest

This is as Malami on Thursday, April 28, officially declared his intention to contest for the number one seat in Kebbi state, office of the Kebbi state governor

According to the minister, his recent decision was influenced by the calls of the good people of the state to lead them

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has joined the Kebbi Governorship race, The Nation reports.

He declared for the seat on Thursday, April 28, and would be seeking the ticket on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Malami said he declared after finally accepting the calls of the people to become Governor.

AGF Malami said he wants to succeed Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN, Kebbi State Government

Source: Facebook

The race for the 2023 general election is getting more interesting with ministers serving under President Muhammadu's cabinet declaring interest in the contest for the office of the president and governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2023: Kebbi Governor Bagudu reveals how APC presidential candidate will emerge

In another development, the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), and Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, April 11, said the All progressive congress (APC) may present a presidential candidate by consensus.

It was reported that Bagudu made this disclosure after former Lagos state Governor Bola Tinubu, met with APC governors today, behind closed doors at the Kebbi Lodge Abuja hours after vice president Yemi Osinbajo formally declared his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after 2023.

He noted that members of the party are seeking the best, which is evident from the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

2023: APC chairman Adamu, NWC, governors gear up for presidential guidelines

Internal clean-up within the All Progressives Congress (APC) is delaying the release of the party’s timetable for the presidential, governorship and other primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections, it was learned on Monday, April 11.

The party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has initiated plans to restructure the party’s secretariat ahead of the primaries, The Nation reports.

Adamu has raised a committee, headed by a former Jigawa state Governor Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, to come up with recommendations that would put the party in better shape.

Source: Legit.ng