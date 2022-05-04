The forthcoming PDP presidential primary election is already facing threats from a court case instituted by a party chieftain

Mindful of the consequences of allowing the hearing of the suit, the PDP has made moves to quash the case

The suit was filed by one Cosmos Ndukwe in a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to halt the primary election

FCT, Abuja - The hope of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold a crisis-free presidential primary appear to have been threatened as the party and one of its presidential aspirants, Cosmos Ndukwe lock horn in court.

Daily Sun newspaper reports that the PDP approached the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja to quash the suit.

The Iyorchia Ayu-led PDP has a few weeks to quash the court case against its presidential primary election. Photo credit: Peoples Democratic Party

The party challenged the authority of the Federal High Court to hear the suit.

Ndukwe had asked the lower court to stop the party’s primary election planning committee headed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu from going ahead with the exercise after he was declared ineligible to participate in the primary.

Ndukwe further accused Anyanwu of anti-party activities and specifically prayed the court to halt the presidential primary until his suit is determined.

Though the presiding judge, Justice Donatus Okorowo did not grant the plaintiff’s request, he, however, asked the party and the primary election planning committee to appear before the court on Thursday, May 5 to show cause why the exercise should not be stopped.

Not satisfied with the decision of the court, Senator Anyanwu filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja praying that the order of Justice Okorowo be set aside.

Among others, the appellant, (Senator Anyanwu) claimed that the judge erred in law by denying him a fair hearing in breach of section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

