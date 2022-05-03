The recent comment by Senator Abdullahi Adamu has reignited the heated conversations about zoning again

The APC national chairman on Friday, April 29 said the ruling party had not taken a definite decision on the issue

The comment has sparked rumours within the party that there are plans to file a northern candidate

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may field a northern candidate that can compete with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the opposition party picks its presidential standard-bearer from the north ahead of the 2023 election.

According to the report, although the APC was interested in zoning its presidential ticket to the south, the outcome of the PDP’s presidential primary scheduled for Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29 would determine its final decision.

There are strong indications within the APC that President Muhammadu Buhari's successor will be a northerner. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

It was also learnt that the chieftains of the party in the north had started shopping for a strong presidential candidate from the region if the PDP’s candidate is picked from the north.

The speculation that a northern candidate emerging at the presidential primary of the APC on May 30 has continued to rise due to the possibility of the opposition PDP presenting a northern candidate.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A member of the party’s National Working Committee, who was quoted in the report said:

“The presidential ticket can go anywhere. In fact, we will get a strong northern candidate that can defeat the PDP if it zones its presidency to the north.”

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, May 2, a founding member of the APC, Chief Osita Okechukwu, confirmed the possibility of a northerner emerging at the party’s presidential primary.

He said the party was fine-tuning its strategies on the 12 million vote bank of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the APC had been watching with studied interest:

“The desperation of the PDP to prey on President Muhammadu Buhari’s 12 million vote bank.”

2023: Fear grips APC presidential aspirants as Buhari keeps mum on anointed candidate

Meanwhile, there are indications that aspirants on the platform of the APC are currently in confusion and fear over the modality the candidate of the party will emerge after the primaries for the 2023 presidential election.

Although the aspirants have been declaring and have even started purchasing the party’s N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms, however, many of them are groping in the dark and uncertain about how the party’s candidate will finally emerge.

As a mark of respect, almost all the aspirants had approached President Muhammadu Buhari to notify him of their intentions before declaring openly, but surprisingly they all got the same presidential endorsement response.

2023: Crisis rocks APC as officials allegedly tamper with delegates’ list

In a related development, there are indications that the delegates' list of the APC may have been tampered with.

Aggrieved party officials say delegates' list circulated contained the names of some APC members that left out of their volition or ceased being members due to circumstances beyond their control, including death.

Some party sources said the planned election of delegates coming up about two weeks might not hold in some states where there is little or no disputes over the list of delegates.

Source: Legit.ng