There is reportedly confusion among all the APC presidential aspirants on who among them will emerge as the party's candidate

Many of them are said to be groping in the dark and uncertain about who President Muhammadu Buhari will support

The president is said to have been endorsing all the aspirants who have come to him to indicate interest in the position

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Daily Sun newspaper indicates that aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in confusion and fear over the modality the candidate of the party will emerge after the primaries for the 2023 presidential election.

Although the aspirants have been declaring and have even started purchasing the party’s N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms, however, many of them are groping in the dark and uncertain about how the party’s candidate will finally emerge.

President Buhari has kept mum on his preferred presidential aspirant so far. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

As a mark of respect, almost all the aspirants had approached President Muhammadu Buhari to notify him of their intentions before declaring openly, but surprisingly they all got the same presidential endorsement response.

However, despite overcoming the astronomical raising of the nomination form fee, the aspirants appear to be confused following President Buhari’s technical endorsements of almost all the aspirants.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

More importantly, according to sources, there is every likelihood of a repeat of what played out during the party’s national convention when President Buhari unilaterally anointed Senator Abdullahi Adamu and tactically intimidated other aspirants into withdrawing from the race.

Faced with the uncertainties, the aspirants, in a desperate attempt to outsmart one another, have continued to drop the name of Mr. President as well as playing ethnic cards to be at a vantage position.

Speaking on the chances of the presidential aspirants, a member of the National Working Committee said it is as bleak as ever, arguing that it is almost impossible for any member of the party to categorically say how the candidate of the party will emerge.

His words:

“Whoever tells you that he knows how the presidential candidate of the party will emerge must be economical with the truth.

“I can tell you that there is palpable anxiety and fear in the minds of the aspirants because they have all concluded that President Buhari will determine who flies the flag of the party.

“Uppermost in the minds of the aspirants is that the president will still adopt the measure he used during our national convention in anointing the presidential candidate of the party.”

Equally reacting to the situation, a member of the support group of one of the aspirants, said:

“Truth be told, none of the presidential aspirants is very sure of getting the ticket of the party for now. The president is not also helping matters. This aspirant will inform him of his intention, he will not discourage him, but rather encourage him to go ahead.”

2023: Former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun joins presidential race

Former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun is the latest politician who joined the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the ruling APC.

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, made this known during plenary in the red chambers on Wednesday, May 27.

Dr. Lawan read a letter of notification from the senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, announcing his intention to contest for the office of the president.

2023: Crisis rocks APC as officials allegedly tamper with delegates’ list

Meanwhile, there are indications that the delegates' list of the APC may have been tampered with.

Aggrieved party officials say delegates' list circulated contained the names of some APC members that left out of their volition or ceased being members due to circumstances beyond their control, including death.

Some party sources said the planned election of delegates coming up about two weeks might not hold in some states where there is little or no disputes over the list of delegates.

Source: Legit.ng