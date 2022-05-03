The only PDP senator from Oyo state, Senator Kola Balogun, has resigned from the opposition party

The lawmaker who is the younger brother of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, left the PDP after the party denied him the ticket to return to Senate in 2023

In a letter sent to the chairman of the PDP in Ward 12, Ibadan North-East LGA, Senator Balogun thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to serve in the ninth Senate

Ibadan, Oyo state - Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South senatorial district, has resigned his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Balogun's exit from the PDP was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Dapo Falade, on Monday evening, May 2, in Ibadan, The Punch reported.

Senator Kola Balogun, the senator representing Oyo South, has left the PDP.

Legit.ng gathers that Balogun, a younger brother of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, is the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development.

Balogun denied PDP return ticket

Meanwhile, it was learned that Senator Balogun’s resignation came a few days after he was denied a return ticket.

The ticket had been handed to Chief Joseph Tegbe, who recently defected to the PDP from All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balogun’s resignation from the PDP was contained in a letter dated April 28 and addressed to the chairman of the party in Ward 12, Ibadan North-East local government area.

He said that the letter was received and acknowledged by the PDP Ward Chairman, Tijani Wasiu, on April 29.

The senator thanked the party for giving him the opportunity in the ninth Senate, saying his resignation took effect from April 28.

The latter partly read:

“I, Sen. Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the ninth Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, hereby tender my membership resignation from PDP with effect from April 28.

“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to serve my people in the capacity of a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your cooperation which I enjoyed till the month of April 2022.

“I wish the party the best of luck. I thank you."

Balogun was the only PDP senator from Oyo state in the ninth senate until his resignation.

Ibrahim Danbaba: Influential senator dumps PDP, defects to APC

In a similar development, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba has dumped the PDP for the APC.

This move was made known through a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, April 27, during plenary.

According to Lawan, the senator has announced his decision to leave the opposition party, and join the ruling APC. The leadership of the senate confirmed Danbaba's defection through a letter read during plenary on Wednesday, April 27.

