A former vice president of Nigeria and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party has been described as a Nigerian who is not corrupt

Atiku Abubakar was also described as one politician who can help unify Nigerians who are already divided along ethnic and religious lines

This description was given by Zayyan Ubandoma, the north-central director of the AtikuKawai media group

The north-central director for the AtikuKawai media group, Zayyan Ubandoma, has said that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar is a better 2023 presidential candidate than Peter Obi, Nyesom Wike and others.

PM News reports that Ubandoma said that everyone within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) knows that Atiku is a better unifier than all the presidential aspirants on the platform of the opposition party.

Atiku Abubakar has been described as one of the presidential aspirants who is not corrupt. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Urging the leadership of the PDP to hand over the presidential ticket to Atiku, Ubandoma said the country urgently needs unity and only Atiku can guarantee that in Nigeria.

Also noting that the most important thing for Nigeria is unifying the people, Ubandoma said Nigerians have been divided along ethnic lines for a long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“What’s most important in our nation today is unity. We have been divided along ethnic and religious lines and that has eaten so deep into our coexistence as a nation.

"We need a liberal Nigerian who has no history and has never been accused of ethnic or religious bigotry."

"Check Peter and Wike and check Atiku. Atiku has one Nigeria in his household. He has married across ethnic and religious."

Ubandoma also said that Atiku has built a bridge with his family and children with uncles and aunties across the nation.

According to him, Atiku has done it in his family, and he can do it with Nigerians.

Corruption allegations against Atiku Abubakar

Addressing issues of corruption in Nigeria, Ubandoma said Atiku is not a corrupt politician.

He also challenged anyone or group of persons who has evidence against the former vice president to present such for further scrutiny and prosecution.

He said:

“Atiku isn’t a corrupt politician, I do not understand what pleasure they drive making this allegation.

"Let me tell you that Atiku has never been a friend of any government since he left office, he has a record of speaking the truth to power without fear of persecution, If he’s corrupt you think this APC regime will allow him?"

"He has dared anyone with any evidence of corruption against him to come forward and even get a bounty till today no one did."

"He’s not corrupt and his efforts in the fight against corruption are much better than what Buhari and his regime have.”

2023 presidency: Bala Mohammed tells Atiku what to do to help his ambition

A former vice president Atiku Abubakar had been urged to shelve his ambition to become Nigeria's number one leader in 2023.

The call was made to the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Bauchi state's governor.

Bala Mohammed According to Mohammed, he is young and agile enough to handle the affairs of Nigeria as the nation's president.

How PDP northern elders chose consensus candidates for presidency

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and former Senate President Bukola Saraki have been chosen by northern elders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the candidates for the 2023 presidency.

Professor Ango Abdullahi, the head of the committee which screened the aspirants from the region, noted that the process that produced Mohammed and Saraki was rigorous.

Abdullahi told journalists in Minna, Niger state capital, on Friday, April 22, that former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, received and approved a report submitted to him by the committee on the elders' choice.

Source: Legit.ng