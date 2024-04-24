The Kaduna state ministry of finance has been directed to submit the details of the financial transactions of the former governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration

State House of Assembly gave the directive in a letter written by the Clerk of the Assembly, Sakinatu Idris

A committee has been set up to probe all finances, loans and contract projects awarded under El-Rufai’s administration

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has directed the state's Ministry of Finance to submit the details of the financial transactions of the immediate former governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai's administration.

The state assembly set up a committee to probe of finances, loans and contract projects awarded under the El-Rufai administration.

A fact-finding committee has been set to probe finances, loans and contract under El-Rufai’s administration Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

This was contained in a letter written to the ministry with reference number LEG/S. 382/VOL. II/615, by the Clerk of the Assembly, Sakinatu Idris, Daily Trust reports.

The lawmakers directed the finance commissioner to submit the memorandum and documents related to financial transactions from May 2015 and May 2023.

As reported by The Punch, the House also directed the ministry to forward all the transaction details to the fact-finding committee set to probe all finances, loans and contract projects awarded under El-Rufai’s administration.

The statement partially read,

“I am directed to request that you forward to the Ad-Hoc Committee Memorandum the under-listed documents and all other documents you consider relevant to the assignment of the Committee: – ”total Loans from May 2015 to May 2023 with the approvals of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, the Accounts into which the loans were lodged and drawn as recorded by Project Finance Management Unit (PFMU) & Debt Management Office (DMO)."

Governor Sani drags El-Rufai into Kaduna’s debt burden

Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani said his administration inherited huge debt burden from El-Rufai.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State said his administration inherited a huge debt burden from the previous administration of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

He said Kaduna state is paying almost triple what was borrowed by El-Rufai’s administration due to the rise in the exchange rate.

